Immersion of idols peaceful at Muthupettai

Nineteen Vinayaka idols, installed at various places in and around Muthupettai, were immersed in the Paamani river on Friday.

The idols installed at Muthupettai, Jambuvanodai, Vadakadu, Uppur, Thillaivilagam, Alangadu, Kovilur and other areas were brought to the immersion procession starting point – the Sivan temple at Vadakadu by noon on Friday in processions from the places where they have been installed by the respective Vinayaka Chathurthi Celebration Committees.

The combined immersion procession from the Sivan temple commenced in the afternoon after the special invitees of the immersion function, the vice chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, L. Murugan, the BJP State Office-bearer, R. Karuppu Muruganandam, Hindu Munnani State Office-bearer, Rajesh and others spoke.

The rally wound its way through Muthupettai, Jambuvanodai Dargah Road, Melakkadu, Azad Nagar, Bangalavasal and the railway gate to reach the Paamani river where all the 19 idols were immersed.

The entire Muthupettai area and the nearby villages where the idols have been installed remained under tight security for the past five to six days and more than 2500 police personnel were deployed for security along the procession routes on Friday. The security arrangement was put in place in view of communal disturbances during Vinayaka Chathurthi processions at Muthupettai in the past.

Apart from the physical presence of the uniformed personnel, surveillance cameras have been installed at 100 places and more than 40 temporary watch towers were set up along the procession route to monitor the suspected movement of anti-social elements, sources said.

While riot control vehicle – Vajra – was also deployed in the security exercise, the TASMAC shops in Muthupettai and surrounding areas have been directed to remain shut on Friday in view of the immersion procession.