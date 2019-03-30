Imbibe strong values, entrepreneurs told

TIRUCHI

Entrepreneurs should imbibe strong values to build a strong society so as to serve mankind, according to M.M. Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group.

Delivering the convocation address at the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi on Saturday, he said building values was vital for business community. It would not only help build the image of their businesses, products and services but also their commitment towards society. The business community should strive hard to build strong values.

Mr. Murugappan said that Asia Pacific region had gained much economic strength and the region accounted for one-third of global trade. The region, mainly India, had a large number of talented population and would continue to grow more rapidly than other regions. It would also continue to create more opportunities.

Though changes were part of the world, it should be acknowledged that there were plenty of opportunities to tap. Young graduands should take up the challenges. They must know the art of navigating challenges so as achieve success even during difficult times. Youths should have a vision and they should develop unique skills to achieve their vision.

Parts of the world were experiencing violence mainly because of widening gap between haves and have nots. It was high time that the gap was reduced, he said.

Bhimaraya Metri, IIM-T, Director said that the institute had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency (TneGA) in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently for promoting research in the domain of government data analytic and provide training for senior officials and middle level executives on data analytic, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies such as Internet of Thing, block chain, others.

It had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Accreditation and Assessment Council for taking up various research and training programmes.

Jalaj Dani, Chairman of Board of Governors, presided over the convocation.