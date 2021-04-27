Tiruchirapalli

IMA plea to govt.

The Indian Medical Association-Tamil Nadu has urged the State to make Remdesivir injection available to needy public through government hospitals in other cities and towns as in Chennai.

In a joint statement, P. Ramakrishnan, President, and A.K .Ravikumar, Honorary Secretary, IMA-TN, thanked the government for taking steps to ease Remdesivir supply in Chennai. They requested the government to initiate similar steps and ease the supply situation in other major cities and towns such as Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Hosur, Nagercoil, Vellore and Dindigul immediately before going in for all districts.

