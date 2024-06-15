Iluppur RDO tries to stop sand lorry, survives attempt on her life

As the Iluppur RDO Deivanayagi visited a spot in Annavasal area based on a tip off that sand smuggling was going on there late on Friday, her car was hit by a sand lorry. Fortunately, she and two others in the car escaped without injuries.

Information about sand smuggling near Kudumiyanmalai area Peyal village was received by Ms. Deivanayagi. Following this, she along with her assistant Rajendran and driver Kanagaraj went to the spot in a car.

Ms. Deivanayagi noticed a lorry carrying sand near the Valaiyapatty Government Primary School, and tried to stop it for inquiry. However, the lorry her car. Fortunately, all the three escaped unhurt.

Two occupants of the lorry fled the spot abandoning the vehicle.

The Annavasal police have registered a case. The police have identified K.Sundaram and V.Shankar from Kavinaripatti in Pudukottai as the accused. Both the accused are reported to be absconding.