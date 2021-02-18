Illegal sand mining alleged

18 February 2021 17:33 IST

Advertising

Advertising

The Communist Party of India (Marxists) staged a demonstration on the Kollidam riverbed at Thiruchennampoondi in Budalur block demanding streamlining of sand mining from the river.

The demonstrators, led by CPI(M) Thanjavur District Executive Committee member, V. Jeevakumar alleged illegal sand mining activity at the government-run sand quarry functioning in Thiruchennampoondi area. Plundering of natural wealth would create problems for agricultural operations in this region which depends mostly on the groundwater potential apart from affecting the drinking water availability, they pointed out.