Tiruchirapalli

Illegal sand mining alleged

The Communist Party of India (Marxists) staged a demonstration on the Kollidam riverbed at Thiruchennampoondi in Budalur block demanding streamlining of sand mining from the river.

The demonstrators, led by CPI(M) Thanjavur District Executive Committee member, V. Jeevakumar alleged illegal sand mining activity at the government-run sand quarry functioning in Thiruchennampoondi area. Plundering of natural wealth would create problems for agricultural operations in this region which depends mostly on the groundwater potential apart from affecting the drinking water availability, they pointed out.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 5:34:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/illegal-sand-mining-alleged/article33871514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY