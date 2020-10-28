Illegal path blocking inlet channel cleared

THANJAVUR

An illegal path blocking the inlet channel to Maruthuva Eri (lake) at Royamundanpatti hamlet in Vendaiyampatti village panchayat near Budalur was cleared by officials on Wednesday after farmers and office-bearers of the CPI(M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam threatened to clear the encroachment.

The path was reportedly created by an individual to ‘access his land’ on the other side of the channel.

The delay in action by officials after the issue was brought to the notice of Revenue and Public Works Departments irked local farmers.

Backed by TNVS, the farmers cautioned that they would remove the encroachment by themselves on Wednesday. As they got ready to get into the act, Revenue and PWD officials rushed to the spot and initiated necessary steps to clear the encroachment.

Thanking the officials for clearing the encroachment, the local farmers claimed that removal of the unauthorised path would help improve the storage at the lake and fulfill the irrigation requirements of around 250 acres of farm land in the area.