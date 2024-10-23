ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal firecracker making unit busted near Mayiladuthurai; explosives seized

Published - October 23, 2024 05:10 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A police team raided an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Mayiladuthurai seizing a large quantity of explosive materials. The operation took place on Tuesday in a secluded area of Thaniyoor Street near the Tharangambadi railway line following a tip-off about the unauthorised production of country-made firecrackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team, led by Inspector Sivakumar of the Mayiladuthurai police, arrived at the location, where several individuals fled the scene upon spotting the officers. Upon inspection of the site, which was a makeshift tin shed, the police confirmed that illegal firecracker production was indeed taking place.

Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer Vishnupriya, who arrived at the site following the police report, conducted an inspection. Thiruvallangadu-based firecracker expert Balamurugan was called to the scene to verify the contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation revealed the presence of 100 kg of sodium nitrate, 25 kg of sulphur, 6 kg of aluminium powder, and 5 kg of a pre-mixed explosive compound, along with half-finished country-made firecrackers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police seized the materials and sealed the shed. The seized explosives were transported to a licensed firecracker factory in Thiruvallangadu for safe disposal.

The police are searching for suspects, including a man named Kumar from Thookkanankulam, who is believed to be involved in the illegal production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US