Illegal firecracker making unit busted near Mayiladuthurai; explosives seized

Published - October 23, 2024 05:10 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A police team raided an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Mayiladuthurai seizing a large quantity of explosive materials. The operation took place on Tuesday in a secluded area of Thaniyoor Street near the Tharangambadi railway line following a tip-off about the unauthorised production of country-made firecrackers.

The police team, led by Inspector Sivakumar of the Mayiladuthurai police, arrived at the location, where several individuals fled the scene upon spotting the officers. Upon inspection of the site, which was a makeshift tin shed, the police confirmed that illegal firecracker production was indeed taking place.

Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer Vishnupriya, who arrived at the site following the police report, conducted an inspection. Thiruvallangadu-based firecracker expert Balamurugan was called to the scene to verify the contents.

The investigation revealed the presence of 100 kg of sodium nitrate, 25 kg of sulphur, 6 kg of aluminium powder, and 5 kg of a pre-mixed explosive compound, along with half-finished country-made firecrackers.

The police seized the materials and sealed the shed. The seized explosives were transported to a licensed firecracker factory in Thiruvallangadu for safe disposal.

The police are searching for suspects, including a man named Kumar from Thookkanankulam, who is believed to be involved in the illegal production.

