Illegal arms peddler detained under Goondas Act

November 27, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Administration has ordered the detention of an illegal arms peddler under the Goondas Act. According to the police, Periyavan, 33, of Manancheri in Kallapuliyur Village Panchayat, was arrested on November 8 along with his three associates on charges of selling firearms sourced from Puducherry. They were remanded in judicial custody and were lodged at the Tiruchi Central Prison. On November 25, the district administration endorsed the proposal of the district police to detain Periyavan under the Goondas Act, the police added.

