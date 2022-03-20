Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme will continue in T.N., says School Education Minister

‘Pandemic-induced learning gap has not been addressed entirely’

‘Pandemic-induced learning gap has not been addressed entirely’

The Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme would continue in the State as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced gap in learning among schoolchildren was yet to be addressed fully, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a School Management Committee (SMC) meeting, at a Corporation Middle School in Bheema Nagar, Mr. Poyyamozhi said many students had forgotten the basics as lockdowns affected the conduct of regular classes for several months. Though physical classes have resumed, there was still a need to provide fundamental literacy and other aspects of primary education to children. A latest survey had also revealed a gap in learning. Hence, it has been decided to continue the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, the Minister said, adding that several experts and academicians across the country had endorsed the scheme.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too welcomed the scheme. It is poised to be projected as a model scheme in several States due to its positive impact among the children, he said.

Mr. Poyyamozhi also gave away prizes to students as part of the Library Week celebration in the District Library here.

‘No issue over Hijab’

Mr. Poyyamozhi said there was no issue over [students] wearing hijab in any part of Tamil Nadu, which was known for fostering unity in diversity. The people of the State would not give room for such unnecessary issues and would always uphold the spirit of brotherhood.

Disproving an incident in Theni, where a student was said to have threatened a teacher with a knife, Mr. Poyyamozhi said it was shocking and unacceptable. Suitable action would be taken against the erring student. It was important to protect the interests of students and teachers.

He said Chief Educational Officers had been asked to conduct SMC meetings to create a better understanding between parents and teachers on children’s education. The parents had a greater role to play in nurturing their children. They could contribute to the schools in many aspects, he added. Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu and Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali participated.