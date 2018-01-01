Poor amenities blight verdant picnic spot

Puliancholai, a verdant and popular picnic spot on the foothills of Kollimalai in the district, has been languishing for want of proper amenities.

Situated near Thuraiyur, about 70 km away from Tiruchi, Puliancholai is known for its scenic beauty, given the green cover of tamarind groves and paddy fields around. The stream that runs down the hills attracts a large number of picnickers from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts, especially during the weekends. The stream offers a natural bathing area for visitors. The water flow is good during the monsoon period.

But access to the higher reaches of the streams remains difficult given the rugged terrain full of stones. One has to walk along the stream, negotiating stones and bushes. Although it is not a full-fledged tourist destination yet warranting overnight stay, organising treks is a distinct possibility. A guest house building, which includes a dormitory, remains largely under utilised.

The official website of the district says a water falls, called Agaya Gangai, is high up in the hills and its water is believed to have medicinal value. But that is said to be a five-hour trek. En route, one can have fantastic views of curved rocks, millions of years old, dolmens and the Pithukuli cave, says the website.

But till date, there is no organised effort to promote trekking at the spot. It is a classic case of tourism potential going untapped, say visitors who are taken in by the scenic beauty of the spot. “If only proper arrangements are made for trekking, both long and short treks, people will flock this place. Already it is a very popular spot among youths,” observed Vignesh, a college student from Tiruchi who frequents the place on weekends along with his friends.

Many visitors are sore that no attempt has been able to ensure the proper upkeep of the place, leave along organising treks. A public park built at the entry point of the stream is in shambles. Cows could be seen tethered inside the park. A seating area with shelter is used as storage space and drying clothes. “There is no caretaker for the park and hence it is not tended to properly,” says one of the vendors at the spot.

Despite the steady stream of visitors, there is hardly a good hotel at the spot. Hungry visitors have to depend on few small eateries functioning out of low-roofed thatched structures. There is no proper parking place either, though a parking fee is collected by the local body, and vehicles have to be parked in the open. The only saving grace is that the access road from Thuraiyur is in a good condition after being re-laid and strengthened a few years back.

Accessibility to the stream also remains a problem for some, especially the aged, as they have to walk through slippery rocks and stones. “A pathway could be laid up to some distance so that all can walk easily reach the places where the people bathe now,” said Saradha, a visitor.

She also suggests that a day-long “picnic circuit” connecting Puliancholai, Mukkombu and the Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam could be promoted by the Tourism Department to attract more visitors.