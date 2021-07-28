IIIT-Tiruchi to offer two PG programmes

Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi (III-T) will offer M.Tech. programmes in VLSI Designs and Computer Science Engineering from the coming academic year.

It had already launched Ph.D. programme last year, besides the two B.Tech. programmes. The scope for offering more programmes with IT infusion will be considered in the coming years. It has been mandated to increase student intake to 1,200 over a five-year period after moving to the new campus, Director of IIIT-Tiruchi N.S.V.N. Sarma told media persons on Wednesday. The IIIT-Tiruchi will offer certificate, diploma and degree programmes in online mode.

The student strength for the first three batches had to be kept minimal due to infrastructure constraints. The IIIT-Tiruchi initially functioned out of the BIT (Bharathidasan Institute of Technology) campus of Anna University and subsequently shifted to the premises of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), the mentor institution, before moving out to rented buildings a year back.

It could speed up the work on establishing the permanent campus on the 56-acre land at Sethurapatti even during the COVID pandemic owing to the grant of permission by the BoG for pre-fabricated construction. The work on administrative block and boys’ hostel was nearing completion. Infosys will be constructing the girls hostel and an academic block will be constructed.

The Central and State governments have, so far, sanctioned more than 70 % of their shares of funding for the ₹128 crore project being undertaken under the Public-Private Partnership mode. The Central Government has a 50 % share, and the State Government contributes 35 % while industry partners in the IT sector have provided the remaining 15 % share.

The III-T will conduct its third convocation for third batch of graduands at its new campus at Sethurapatti on July 31. Forty six graduands - 25 of Computer Science Engineering and 21 of Electronics and Communication Engineering - will receive their degrees at the ceremony to be conducted in online mode. Sixty three % of these students have been placed with packages ranging between ₹ 3.36 lakh and ₹19.5 lakh per annum, he said.

Co-founder of Infosys and Founder and Chairman of Axilor Ventures Padma Bhushan Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan will be the chief guest for the convocation that will be attended by Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu, who is the Chairman of the Board of Governors for IIIT-Tiruchi.