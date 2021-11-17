IIM Tiruchi felicitates best performers

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi (IIM- Tiruchi) felicitated the best performers of PGPM 2018-2020, 2019-2021 batches, and PGPBM 2017-19, 2018-2020 batches with gold medals and certificates at a ceremony held recently.

Urging students to be worthy of praise and receptive to criticism, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchi, oriented them on the levels of authority and responsibility that would be bestowed on them during the course of their career. Attaining physical and mental health and spiritual peace was vital, he said.

From PGPM 2018-20 batch, J.Navisa was awarded the Chariperson’s gold medal and ICSI Signature Award for securing first rank, and Punjab National Bank gold medal for first rank among women Students.

Vadlamudi Swetha was awarded Director’s gold medal for securing second rank and Kotak Securities gold medal for the Best all round performance. R.Karthigeyan was awarded Canara Bank Gold Medal for securing Third Rank.

From PGPM 2019-21 Batch Narala Tejaswini was awarded the Chairperson’s gold medal and ICSI Signature Award for securing First Rank, Punjab National Bank gold medal for first rank among women students, and HDFC Bank gold medal for academic proficiency in marketing. Karusala Srivaishnavi was awarded Director’s gold medal for securing second rank.

In PGPBM 2017-19 batch, S.Kayalvizhi was awarded Chairperson’s gold medal for securing first rank. From PGPBM 2018-20 batch, S.Arasuprakash was awarded Chairperson’s gold medal for securing first rank and T.Kamalaganesh was awarded Director’s gold medal for securing second rank.

Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Dean-Academics, spoke of how the medal winners functioned as the the bridge between the institute and the industry, applying classroom learning in real life.

The ceremony was followed by tree plantation activity.