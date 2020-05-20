Tiruchirapalli

IIM-Tiruchi switches to online mode

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-Tiruchi) will be switching over to online mode for conducting its Executive MBA and regular MBA programmes in the upcoming semester, in view of the lockdown restrictions.

Plans have been devised for conduct of online examination for students under remote proctoring and for preparing e-books. The e-learning centres of the institute will be fully functional in the next two weeks tentatively to start the executive programme (PGPBM). ‘The institute is preparing to take up online classes if required for regular PGPM and PGPM-HR incoming batches. The PGPM-HR programme will be launched by the Institute for the first time this academic year,’ Upam Pushpak Makhecha, Chairperson, Media Relations, said in a press release.

Roping in industry experts IIM Trichy Alumni Chapter has initiated knowledge sharing sessions through webinars for the current students. The first knowledge sharing session on ‘Product benchmarking’ was held on May 9 by Mark Limage, MD, Munro Associates (UK) Ltd. The next webinar on ‘The Growth Story of Amrutanjan’ by Sambhu Sivalenka, Chairman and MD, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. will take place on May 23.

As a part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan activities, IIM Trichy recently organised a camp to create awareness of the COVID-19 virus in Suriyur, the adopted village, through demonstrations on social distancing, wearing masks and proper disposal, correct method of washing with soap and effective use of sanitiser. Masks were distributed to villagers and sanitisers were handed over to the panchayat cleaning staff for their safety and well-being. Shanmugasundaram, president of Suriyur panchayat, presided.

Elixir, the Social Responsibility Club of IIM Trichy, distributed funds to Renaissance Malarchi Special School, Tiruchi and Karunai Kangal, Old Age Home, Tiruchi. The club has tied up with Donatekart, WWF India, India Co-win Action Network, and CSR clubs of other IIMs, collectively known as Robin Hood Army for volunteering and relief related activities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 8:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/iim/article31634372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY