IIM Trichy signs MoU with Young Indians

Indian Institute of Management, Trichy ,on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Young Indians (Yi) Trichy to conduct various short-term leadership workshop and other allied activities for entrepreneurs in and around the district.

The MoU also paves way for students of IIM Trichy to do live projects from industries based out of the district.

The MoU was signed by Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Trichy, and Ketan J. Vora, Yi Chair, Yi Trichy Chapter. C. Pradeep Yuva Chair, Yi Trichy Chapter; and P. Saravanan, Chairperson Student Affairs, IIM Trichy, were present.

As an an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Yi Trichy has been engaging students under the aegis of YUVA, offering them a platform to work in cross-functional teams with a broad objective of enhancing their leadership skills and giving back to the nation.

Mr. Metri said Yi and IIM Trichy would work together to help start-ups, young entrepreneurs and also build brand for Tiruchi through ‘Discovering Trichy’ activities.