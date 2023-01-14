ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-Tiruchi’s gesture for support staff

January 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Tiruchi expressed appreciation for its support staff by organising a special programme on Saturday.

The support staff and their families were felicitated during the programme titled ‘Daan Utsav’ (Festival of Giving), with gifts and mementoes.

In his address, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, director, IIM-Tiruchi, said, “Faculty teach students. However, it is the support staff who create the environment to facilitate teaching and learning.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subrammaniyan Iyer, of Elixir, the social responsibility club of the institution’s alumni spoke.

Meanwhile, the team of agri-tech company Mithraa Millets celebrated Pongal with members of the public at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Tennur on Saturday by preparing ‘sakkarai pongal’ with the heirloom grains,‘saamai’, ‘thinai’ and ‘varagu’. G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing, was among the special invitees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US