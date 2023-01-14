HamberMenu
IIM-Tiruchi’s gesture for support staff

January 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Tiruchi expressed appreciation for its support staff by organising a special programme on Saturday.

The support staff and their families were felicitated during the programme titled ‘Daan Utsav’ (Festival of Giving), with gifts and mementoes.

In his address, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, director, IIM-Tiruchi, said, “Faculty teach students. However, it is the support staff who create the environment to facilitate teaching and learning.”

Subrammaniyan Iyer, of Elixir, the social responsibility club of the institution’s alumni spoke.

Meanwhile, the team of agri-tech company Mithraa Millets celebrated Pongal with members of the public at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Tennur on Saturday by preparing ‘sakkarai pongal’ with the heirloom grains,‘saamai’, ‘thinai’ and ‘varagu’. G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing, was among the special invitees.

