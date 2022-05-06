IIM-Tiruchi to scale up intake of students

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Tiruchi is planning to increase student intake and faculty strength in the forthcoming academic year.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of the institute, said that the intake of students would be increased for both PGPM and PGPM-HR. “The intake of PGPM will be increased from 240 to 360, and for PGPM-HR from 30 to 50. We have initiated steps to strengthen our faculty and expand the campus' civil and IT infrastructure,” Mr. Singh said. Approximately 14% to 15% of the students in a batch are from Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the status of the permanent campus of the Chennai centre, Mr. Singh said, “We have not fixed any timeline, but it is very important to have a campus in the State capital as executive education needs the support of metropolitan cities.”

Giving examples of other states where governments have offered land for the city campus of IIM in Maharashtra and Kerala, Mr. Singh said they will pursue with the State government the need for allotting land in Chennai for the permanent campus.

The institute has opted to provide professional online counselling services to the students for self-improvement and academic stress relief, which are completely anonymous to ensure confidentiality.

To boost innovation and collaboration, 14 MoUs would be signed in the coming months, Mr. Singh stated.