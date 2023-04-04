IIM-Tiruchi to increase student intake

April 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Director of the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) Pawan Kumar Singh on Tuesday that the institute had taken steps to improve its infrastructure to increase student intake in 2025.

The 12-year-old institute had a student of 410 at present. The IIM-T had set in motion steps to increase the intake further. This required augmenting its physical infrastructure such as classrooms and accommodation facilities to be commensurate with the student strength. The faculty would also be increased in accordance with the increase in the number of students. A hostel building was being built at an estimate of ₹ 8 crore.

Mr. Singh said that it had proposed to build a Management Resource Centre (MRC) on the premises. It might cost ₹ 40 crore. Before building it, the IIM-Tiruchi would complete the construction of additional classrooms and hostel facilities.

To a question, the Director said that 5-year integrated MBA programme, which was being offered in some higher learning institutes, had some merits. But, there was no plan to introduce the programme in IIM-Tiruchi in the near future. It was not in its priority list.

He said that the eleventh convocation of the institute would be conducted on Wednesday. Three candidates of the Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), 230 candidates of Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGPM), 29 candidates of the Postgraduate Programme in Human Resources (PGPM HR), 45 candidates of Postgraduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM) would receive degrees.