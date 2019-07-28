IIM Tiruchi takes the plunge

Students and faculty members of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi teamed up with Young Indians of Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Zone, to clean up the Cauvery riverbed at the crack of dawn on Sunday. The cleaning drive undertaken on the side of the northern bank of the river was led by the Director, IIM Tiruchi, Bhimaraya Metri. Alongside, the students and faculties created awareness among locals about the perils in dumping wastes into waterbodies.

This drive was undertaken to make sure the riverbed is cleaned up ahead of release of water from Mettur dam for Aadi Perukku, Prof. Metri said. He called upon the authorities to involve children of primary schools in such initiatives so as to inculcate awareness from a young age. This would ensure that the future decision makers grow as aware citizens, he said.

Yi functionaries felt certain that other institutions will emulate IIM-Tiruchi, and take active part in nation building in every possible way.