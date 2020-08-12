IIM-Tiruchi starts off academic year with online classes

12 August 2020 19:39 IST

TIRUCHI

IIM-Tiruchi on Wednesday commenced online classes for its 10th batch of Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGPM), eighth batch of Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and the first batch of Postgraduate Programme in Management – Human Resources (PGPM-HR).

The online ceremony was graced by Gauthami Tadimalla, Founder - Life Again Foundation and Pushp Joshi, Director – Human Resources, HPCL.

Virtual inauguration of the programmes was necessitated by the unprecedented conditions caused by the spread of COVID 19 pandemic, Director of IIM Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri said. Attributing growth of the institution as one of the top B-schools in the country to faculty members, corporates, and alumni, Prof. Metri said the launch of HR programme was to meet the need for people managers.

In her inaugural address, Ms. Gauthami highlighted the critical element of Human Resource Management in all professions and the need to treat every human as a special individual.

She also stressed that innovation is vital to grow and stay relevant in present times.

Mr. Pushp Joshi said a lot of hard work is what drives a talented individual towards success. Encouraging the students to go through experiential learning, he observed that befriending self was a must for holistic development in life. He reminded students that the learning experience from failure was vital for growth.

The Director’s Merit Scholarships for best academic performance in the first year of the PGPM 2019-21 were presented to Sounak Chatterjee, Sri Vaishnavi Karusala, Tejaswini Narala, Kasu Phani Sai Reddy, Divya Shika, Shwetha Kamath, Mounika Adusumalli,Meghana Mavathur, Gurhashmat Dhaliwal, Kunal Mehta, Paul Rohit, Sanket Nigam, Shubham Sharma, Shantanu Pandey, and Drikjit Aich.