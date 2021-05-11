IIM-Tiruchi starts new PG certificate course

TIRUCHI

11 May 2021 20:58 IST

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi has inaugurated the first batch of PGCMMA (Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Manufacturing Management and Analytics) as a year-long programme in a device-to-device mode.

Launched in association with Jaro Education, the programme is designed for working professionals aspiring for managerial roles in organisations to leverage latest advancements in manufacturing management.

Sirish Kumar Gouda, Professor and Programme Director, said it aimed to provide an understanding of the basic concepts, tools and techniques required for effectively managing manufacturing systems using Analytics. Through hands-on exercises, practical applications and case studies, this programme would help participants in providing quantitative reasoning and generate useful insights to improve the planning process, manufacturing efficiency, yield, and future performance, leading to a sustained competitive advantage.

N. Ananthaseshan managing director, Carborundum Universal, who was chief guest, spoke on the need to be in a state of preparedness to manage exponential changes happening around. He exhorted the participants to develop relevant meta-skills in these Turbulent, Uncertain, Novel, and Ambiguous (TUNA) circumstances in addition to the knowledge that they would gain through the programme.

Godwin Tennyson, Director (Acting), IIM - Tiruchi, said the programme was a blend of the traditional field of manufacturing management and contemporary field of analytics.

Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder and Managing Director, Jaro Education, who also addressed the first batch of 92 students in the virtual mode, emphasized on continuous learning, upskilling and networking for working executives to grow multifold in their careers.IIM-Tiruchi initiates first batch of PG Certificate Programme in Manufacturing Management and Analytics