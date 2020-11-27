IIM-Tiruchi secures top position in B-School ranking

TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has secured first place in the category of ‘Government Business Schools’ among participating institutions in the CSR-GHRDC B-School Ranking 2020.

The survey methodology evaluated the holistic performance of the institute, considering factors like infrastructure, faculty, publication, research, consultancy, Management Development Programme and other programmes, placement, Unique Selling Proposition, social responsibility, networking and industry interface, a press release issued by IIM-Tiruchi said.

The Global Human Resource Development Center (GHRDC) has been a forerunner in the practice of rating and ranking business schools since 1998. Every year, it visits and reviews more than 250 business schools, 5,000 faculty members and 10,000 students to rank institutions. IIM-Tiruchi has proved its mettle yet again and will be featured in ‘The Competition Success Review’, the release said.