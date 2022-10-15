IIM-Tiruchi receives its first MBA accreditation from AMBA

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 15, 2022 03:36 IST

A view of Indian Institute of Management (Modal) IIM, in Tiruchi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchi has officially received its first MBA accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Accreditation from the AMBA, the world’s leading authority on postgraduate management education, represents the highest standard of achievement. Its rigorous assessment criteria ensure that only the highest calibre programmes which demonstrate the best standards in teaching, curriculum and student interaction achieve AMBA accreditation.

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current MBA students and recent MBA alumni of IIM-Tiruchi are invited to join the AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries on a free basis for networking, thought leadership, career development and a variety of benefits, a press release from AMBA said. The IIM-Tiruchi is an autonomous public business school.

Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association, congratulated every one at the IIM-Tiruchi who worked towards this accreditation. 

