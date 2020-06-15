IIM-Tiruchi ranked 15th in NIRF Management Rankings 2020

15 June 2020 18:40 IST

IIM-Tiruchi has been ranked 15th among all B-Schools in the country as per the NIRF 2020 ranking released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The ranking has placed IIM-Tiruchi just after the first-generation IIMs and at the top position among the second-generation IIMs.

The rating of higher educational institutions by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is based on several parameters such as teaching, learning, utilization of resources, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and stakeholder perception.

IIM-Tiruchi made significant gains this year on the parameters of research and professional practice and in outreach and inclusivity. These parameters have reflected in its performance in the NIRF 2020 Ranking, which saw participation from 3,800 institutes.

IIM-Tiruchi had also made significant progress in increasing its student strength, which includes the number of Ph.D. students; improving student to faculty ratio; expanding its revenue sources through management development programmes; and utilisation of resources for pursuing growth and improving student learning experience. The ranking has also reiterated the high perception of IIM-Tiruchi (sixth among all IIMs) with the academic peers, recruiters, and students, IIM Director Bhimaraya Metri said.

Reflecting on future initiatives, Prof. Metri said that IIM-Tiruchi will launch a two year Post Graduate Programme in Management-Human Resources (MBA in HR) and a host of online-based certification programmes. The institution will reach out to more aspirants desiring quality management education.