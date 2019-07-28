IIM-Tiruchi plans multiple programmes on Chennai campus

Drawing on the strength of its faculty with varied exposure, Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, has plans to offer multiple programmes on its Chennai Campus in the coming years.

Elaborating on the cutting-edge research performed by faculties in various fields, Bhimaraya Metri, Director, said IIM-Tiruchi has progressed to a position of being the only institution among second-generation IIMs to make a strong impact in the field of executive education.

Addressing the eighth batch of students admitted into Post Graduate Programme in Business Management, Prof. Metri said IIM-Tiruchi has been working on various government initiated projects and would collaborate with ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research) on ‘Redefining Research for Nation Building’ to make research relevant to the development of the country.

Chief Guest Geetha Muralidhar, Chairman and Managing Director, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd., introduced the students to the concept of work-life integration.

She encouraged students to move up the corporate ladder by shifting their focus from being specialists to generalists and from analysts to integrators.

The Guest of Honour, Niranjana P, Vice President and Head -Technology and Corporate Services, Larsen & Toubro Limited, spoke about the expected positive outcomes from the government's success in improving the confidence of foreign investors and funding agencies to invest in India.

Saigeetha Sankar, Director, Rexon Proserv, an alumnus, highlighted the benefits of going through the PGPBM programme. The rigorous academic programme helps in making the participants grounded, well-balanced and experts in time management, she said.

Term Wise Merit Awards were presented for best academic performance to top student in every term of PGPBM 2017-19 and 2018-19 batches.