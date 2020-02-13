IIM-Tiruchi on lookout for suitable site to establish satellite centre in Chennai

The Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIMT) is on the lookout for an ideal location for establishing its Chennai campus.

The institute is looking forward to the State government’s support in setting up a permanent campus in Chennai, IIM-Tiruchi Director Bhimaraya Metri said.

At present, the IIMT campus functions out of a building in Industrial Estate North Phase at Kalaimagal Nagar, Ekkatuthangal. Spread over 4,000 sq ft, the rented space has classrooms, a computer lab, conference room and library. It offers a PGPBM programme for grooming working executives aspiring for senior leadership roles.

IIMT’s plan, sources said, is to launch a two-year MBA programme in business analytics and other courses once the satellite centre is established.

Applications invited

Meanwhile, IIMT has announced that the brochure and application form for PGPBM programme (2020-2022 batch) will be made available at its website www.iimtrichy..ac.in from February 15, 2020.

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/Persons with Disability) can apply for the programme. The applicant must have a minimum of three years of full-time experience as on August 1, 2020.

A written test of 150 minutes duration scheduled on June 7 at IIM-Tiruchi (Chennai Campus), will determine the candidate’s quantitative ability, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning skills. Weightage of 40% is given to written test score, followed by 30% for personal interview, and 15% each for work experience and performance at undergraduate level.

The PGPBM programme conducted on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays is unique and different from regular MBA programmes. Students from diverse backgrounds comprising doctors, software professionals, engineers, sales and marketing professionals, chartered accountants, plant heads, and entrepreneurs gain substantially from peer learning and sharing of experience.

The candidates are enrolled into the 24-month programme with an option to complete it in 21 months. The curriculum is similar to a two-year full-time postgraduate programme with 18 core courses, 15 elective courses and one industry project.