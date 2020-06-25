IIM-Tiruchi makes progress in identifying permanent facility for Chennai campus

25 June 2020 19:13 IST

Keen on fostering career progression of management professionals, particularly in auto and IT sectors, in a stronger way through its MBA programme for working executives in its Chennai campus, the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) has made progress in its efforts to establish its own facility at a suitable location.

“We have identified a location near the Chennai International Airport. The location will be well-suited for auto and IT sector professionals,” Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM-T, said. The IIM-Tiruchi will be in a position to start more programmes at the Chennai campus after moving to its own facility, Prof. Metri said.

With eight programme goals of management competency, critical thinking, strategic thinking, leadership skills, ethical reasoning, communication skills, collaborative skills and entrepreneurial spirit, the MBA degree for working executives is designed for 24 months, with a provision to complete it in 21 months. Classes are held every Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday morning. The programme bridges the “learning-doing gap” through a capstone industry project.

The present facility at Ekkattuthangal is a 14,000 sq ft Wi-fi enabled campus encompassing four state-of-art classrooms equipped with air-conditioning and a well-stocked Learning Resource Centre and Computer Centre. The LRC hosts a vast collection of books, research journals, magazines and newspapers in the field of management and social sciences, from India and across the world. It provides access to leading electronic repositories of research journals, books, a database on industries and companies, and leading statistical software packages.

Having completed the process of admission for its new MBA-HR programme at the main campus with an intake of 30 students, IIM-Tiruchi will, in all likelihood, be starting off the academic session online, in view of the emerging indications that the COVID-19 lockdown could prolong further.

With the new MBA programme, the student strength has gone up to 260. Additional faculty were appointed last December. Online programmes are also on the anvil, Prof. Metri said.