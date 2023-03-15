HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-Tiruchi launches third batch of EPLCM course

March 15, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) -Tiruchi has launched the third batch of its short-term course titled ‘Executive Programme in Leadership and Change Management’ (EPLCM) recently, aimed at helping middle-level professionals upgrade their corporate skills.

Sandeep Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, TAFE Ltd, who inaugurated the batch, said that respect had to be earned in the corporate world, and even if leaders could not convince their detractors to change, they should prioritise taking the team ahead.

Swati Gautam and Gopi Thangavel, alumni of EPLCM, also addressed the incoming class. Ms. Gautam said the course helped students to make decisions in a more organised and controlled fashion, while Mr. Thangavel suggested that candidates keep their family involved in the learning process in order to successfully chart the intensive study time.

Professors Abhishek Totawar and V.Vijaya, programme directors of EPLCM, and P. Saravanan, dean corporate relations and faculty affairs, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.