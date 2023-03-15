IIM-Tiruchi launches third batch of EPLCM course

March 15, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) -Tiruchi has launched the third batch of its short-term course titled ‘Executive Programme in Leadership and Change Management’ (EPLCM) recently, aimed at helping middle-level professionals upgrade their corporate skills.

Sandeep Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, TAFE Ltd, who inaugurated the batch, said that respect had to be earned in the corporate world, and even if leaders could not convince their detractors to change, they should prioritise taking the team ahead.

Swati Gautam and Gopi Thangavel, alumni of EPLCM, also addressed the incoming class. Ms. Gautam said the course helped students to make decisions in a more organised and controlled fashion, while Mr. Thangavel suggested that candidates keep their family involved in the learning process in order to successfully chart the intensive study time.

Professors Abhishek Totawar and V.Vijaya, programme directors of EPLCM, and P. Saravanan, dean corporate relations and faculty affairs, were present.