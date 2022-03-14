IIM-Tiruchi launches strategic leadership programme

The Indian Institute of Management- Tiruchi inaugurated the first batch of Strategic Leadership Development Programme for senior executives comprising general managers and chief general managers of unit heads and group heads of NLC India Limited on Sunday.

The three-day programme is designed to help working professionals take strategic decisions to stay at par with the digital changes. This is the first offline executive programme conducted by IIM-Tiruchi, after more than two years of online programmes due to the pandemic. It intends to provide an understanding of technology and AI for strategic finance and strategic management, Programme Director, Prashant Gupta said.

The programme also aims at understanding how leaders in different organisations take decisions keeping in mind the various growth paths followed and analysing the projects done.

P. Sathiamoorthy, Chief General Manager (HR), NLC India, said every business was facing challenges and the programme would explore strategic ways to solve the issues.