IIM Tiruchi launches PG Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation

January 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI:

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi has launched its Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation, in partnership with TimesPro.

The one-year programme, inaugurated for the first batch on Sunday, equips professionals with the ability to understand digital technology from a managerial lens and develop skills to harness its benefits for an organisation in today’s transforming world.

Inaugurating the programme, Balkrishna Singhania, Executive Vice-President and Head, Digital at HDFC Life, elaborated on how companies deliver value to its customers by making legacy systems and apps to work in sync in the back-end to transform existing business processes.

Nagendra Chowdary, TimesPro, spoke about end-to-end digitalization of business processes and its omnipresence in today’s world, irrespective of the industry.

According to Jang Bahadur Singh, Programme Director, while technical capabilities remain at the core, digital transformation also raises the need to review management competencies. The programme was an amalgamation of lectures, cases, guest lectures from renowned industry practitioners, and hands-on experience with digital tools, he said.

