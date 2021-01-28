IIM Tiruchi launches Executive Doctoral Programme in Management

IIM Tiruchi has launched an Executive Doctoral Programme in Management (EDPM) targetting senior working executives.
The EDPM is the fifth programme of IIM Tiruchi, after the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM), Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), and the recently introduced Post Graduate Programme in Management - Human Resources (PGPM-HR).
The inauguration of first batch of EDPM that took place earlier this month in the presence of Sandhya Shekar, Former Founding CEO, IIT Madras Research Park, Advisor and Strategy Consultant.
Godwin Tennyson, Director In-Charge and Dean (Administration) said the fifth programme has been launched within 10 years of start of the institution.
The EDPM includes four terms of rigorous course work of 36 credits, and 360 hours of teaching. Eleven candidates out of 100 applicants who were chosen through a rigorous three-tier process hail from various backgrounds representing all functional areas of business management with an average experience of 18 years at leadership positions in public and private sector organisations
In her address, Ms. Shekar said that the learning process becomes enriching when one relates it with work experience. Such programmes strengthen the relationship between academic institutions and industry. Research process was as important as the end result, she added.
