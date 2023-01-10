ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-Tiruchi initiates four PG certificate programmes for calendar year 2023

January 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has initiated four PG certificate programmes in Manufacturing Management and Analytics; Supply Chain Management; Banking and Finance; and Strategic Human Resource Management for the calendar year 2023.

The year-long PG Certificate Programme in Manufacturing Management and Analytics, to equip professionals with an understanding of the evolving manufacturing industry coupled with technology and data analytics, was inaugurated by Raghudeep Madineni, Head – Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing, Ather Energy.

Mr. Raghudeep described how automation into manufacturing has enabled vertical and horizontal integration of data.

Shubhankar Chatterji, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Cummins India Ltd., inaugurated the third batch of the post-graduate certificate programme in supply chain management . Mr. Shubhankar Chatterji, stressed the significance of Supply Chain Management (SCM) in the post-pandemic environment. He spoke about the growing rate of digitisation which is changing the way supply chains operate.

The Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance, designed to expose learners to the emerging areas of fin-tech, taxation and derivatives, was inaugurated by Sanjay Salunkhe, Chairman and MD, Jaro Education who outlined the entrepreneurial aspects of the course.

The inaugural of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management was graced by C. Premkumar Naidu, Senior Vice-President and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Sobha Realty, Dubai.

He laid stress on passion, multitasking, focus and self-motivation as the critical drivers of success.

Godwin Tennyson, Officiating Director, IIM Tiruchi, said the Institute encouraged peer-to-peer learning and envisages the role of the faculty as facilitators of enriching discussions in the classroom.

