IIM-Tiruchi initiates 2022-23 session for fourth Business Analytics batch

November 15, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI:

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-Tiruchi) has initiated the 2022-23 session for the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications.

The year-long programme offering an understanding of business management and better decision-making skills based on data analysis is taken by students with diverse backgrounds and industry profiles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the new batch of students, Deepak Stephen, Director, Head of Data Science, Acuity Knowledge Partners, said the course would enable learners to make better-informed decisions based on factual data analysis. He highlighted the value of data ethics in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world, and on how it functions with constant disruption and innovation.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director-IIM Tiruchi , explained the need for students to couple the essential learnings provided by professors with a parallel system of peer learning. He emphasised on covering and discovering the syllabus.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder of Jaro Education, implored students to stick to a multidisciplinary approach in business management, saying “Network is net worth”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US