IIM-Tiruchi initiates 2022-23 session for fourth Business Analytics batch

TIRUCHI:
Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-Tiruchi) has initiated the 2022-23 session for the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications.
The year-long programme offering an understanding of business management and better decision-making skills based on data analysis is taken by students with diverse backgrounds and industry profiles.
Addressing the new batch of students, Deepak Stephen, Director, Head of Data Science, Acuity Knowledge Partners, said the course would enable learners to make better-informed decisions based on factual data analysis. He highlighted the value of data ethics in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world, and on how it functions with constant disruption and innovation.
Pawan Kumar Singh, Director-IIM Tiruchi , explained the need for students to couple the essential learnings provided by professors with a parallel system of peer learning. He emphasised on covering and discovering the syllabus.
Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder of Jaro Education, implored students to stick to a multidisciplinary approach in business management, saying “Network is net worth”.
