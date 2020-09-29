IIM-Tiruchi inaugurates two PG certificate programmes on device-to-device mode

The programmes, on human resource management and supply chain management, are being offered online through a tie-up with delivery partners

The Indian Institute of Management -- Tiruchi has introduced postgraduate diploma programmes in Human Resource Management and in Supply Chain Management, on a device-to-device online learning platform, through a tie-up with delivery partners.

The first batch of the PG Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (PGCSHRM) was inaugurated on Monday.

IIM-Tiruchi has roped in Jaro Education as the marketing and delivery partner for the year-long programme. Designed to provide an understanding of the latest models and frameworks in strategic human resource management, the programme will help participants understand how to operationalise and strategically align different functional dimensions of HRM to organisational objectives, Bhimaraya Metri, IIM-Tiruchi Director, said.

“As digital disruption will gather higher speed, HR would be central to businesses,” he said.

Inaugurating the programme, Sapna Purohit, Senior Vice President and Head, Human Resources, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said organisations of today were facing a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world, and stressed the need for adaptability and the spirit of constant learning to cope with a dynamic ecosystem. She discussed the important role ethics and authentic leadership play in steering an organisation during these challenging times, and also contemplated how the role of an HR Manager has become central to managing people resources across different functions of an organisation.

Sanjay Salunkhe, managing director, Jaro Group, took part in the programme along with 89 students.

Earlier last week, IIM-Tiruchi, inaugurated the first batch of the postgraduate certificate programme in Supply Chain Management (PGCSCM) roping in Times Professional Learning as delivery partner. This programme covers a focused set of relevant and contemporary topics in supply chain management and is designed to enhance the capabilities of supply chain professionals to achieve performance excellence, Prof. Metri said.

Inaugurating the programme, Rakesh Sinha, founder and CEO, Reflexive Supply Chain Solutions, dwelt on aspects such as the focus on consumers, striking the right compromise while using optimisation models, combining customer needs while making decisions and questioning the assumptions behind mathematical models.

Vikas Vij, senior director and head of operations, Maersk Line,spoke on the need for transparency and visibility in supply chains that can be achieved by digitising the flow of cargo.