IIM-Tiruchi inaugurates programmes with campus event

The Institute delivers an enriching learning experience, says Dean of Academics

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi has inaugurated programmes for the 2022-23 academic session through offline campus event after three years of online interface necessitated by the pandemic restrictions.

Programmes in offline mode for 12th batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), third batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management–Human Resources (PGPM-HR), 10th batch of Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), and third batch of Executive Doctoral Programme in Management (EDPM) were inaugurated on Monday.

“The campus of IIM-Tiruchi delivers an enriching learning experience,” Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Dean of Academics, said.

The chief guest R.A. Krishnakumar, executive director, Dalmia Cements, elaborated further on the brand image and reputation of IIMs, and advocated speedy execution of tasks, attention to environment, society and governance, ethics, and the approach of challenging the status quo in a corporate environment to management students.

Mr. Krishna Kumar laid stress on traits of failure management, teamwork, and the ability to take feedback to be a successful leader.

Director of IIM-Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh joined Mr. Krishna Kumar in honouring academic achievers among the students chosen for the Director's Merit List.