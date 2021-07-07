IIM-Tiruchi inaugurates classes for four programmes

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi on Wednesday inaugurated classes for its 11th batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), second batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management – Human Resources (PGPM-HR), ninth batch of Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), and second batch of Executive Doctoral Programme in Management (EDPM) in an online ceremony.

Highlighting the changes brought forth by the pandemic, B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, who graced the event as chief guest, said organisations today sought leaders exhibiting positive outlook and confidence, ability to adapt quickly, innovative and creative streak, compassion and empathy, and accountability towards one’s community and environment with a focus on sustainability.

Mr. Thiagarajan impressed upon the need for continuous learning, unlearning, and exploring the world through diverse people, places, and experiences. He encouraged students to learn from failures and work towards a brighter future. “Dream big, invest time responsibly, and focus on the journey instead of the outcome,” he told the students.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchi, emphasized on learning with joy and delight with a positive frame of mind while keeping up with the fast paced nature of the academic courses. The institute was keen on opening campus for in-person classes as soon as it was appropriate to do so, he said.

Awardees of the Director’s Merit Scholarship for best academic performance in the first year of the PGPM 2020-2022 and PGPM-HR 2020-2022 batches were honoured on the occasion.