IIM-Tiruchi to provide global business exposure

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi is hosting the third edition of International Week from December 30, with the mission of providing global business exposure to management students of both the PGPM and PGPBM batches.

Fourteen faculty members from diverse academic backgrounds representing leading institutions in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Switzerland, and Fiji would be offering courses in different domains, designed specifically to impart the nuances of both theory and application and sharing their experience and expertise with the students, a press release issued on Saturday said.

Professors from reputed universities, including Tennessee Tech University, National University of USA, University of Wisconsin, IOWA State University, University of Missouri, Western Sydney University, Bond University, Griffith University, Ara Institute of Canterbury, IMD Switzerland, and University of Liverpool, would expose participants to the global context and pedagogy, and equip the learners to apply the concepts learned at IIM-Tiruchi to real-life international cases. The students will understand the decision-making process in an international setting, the release said.

Alongside, IIM Tiruchi will also be hosting the 6th Biennial Indian Academy of Management Conference from January 1 to 4. The conference will witness participation of more than 500 delegates. Paper presentations, panel discussions and workshops will be conducted by eminent luminaries from the nation and abroad.

The objective of the conference is to liberate management thought process and architect management scholarship in the era of increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and other disruptive technologies which are making several existing management theories relatively less relevant to explain, understand and predict the real-world practices.

The conference will host authors from 14 countries and has 21 broad research tracks in diverse fields such as human resources, Indian culture, philosophy and spirituality, international management, operations management, finance and accounting, strategy, economics and public policy among several other management science disciplines.

A special workshop on ‘Creativity and Human Mind’ will be conducted by noted cine actor Ashish Vidyarthi.

INDAM 2020 also includes a Junior Faculty Consortium on January 1. In addition, the conference has arranged for a cultural evening and Rural Artisans Expo that will showcase some of theexquisite eco-friendly works by rural artisans of Tamil Nadu, the release said.