April 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Eleventh Annual Convocation for students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Human Resources (PGPM HR), Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM), and the Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM) at IIM Tiruchi took place here on Wednesday.

Awarding the degrees, Jalaj Dani, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Tiruchi, emphasised on believing in the power of resilience. “Believe in the power and be energetic. Be the one who initiates and innovates ideas. The institution has prepared you for life. Give back to the alma mater with a sense of gratitude,” said Mr. Dani.

Soma Mondal, Chairperson, Steel Authority of India, exhorted students to develop attributes of gratitude, responsibility and curiosity to succeed in life.

Director of IIM-T Pawan Kumar Singh, in his report for the academic year 2022-23, listed students’ achievements in the fields of sports, and corporate and B-School competitions like GSK E Cube, HSBC IB League, T.U.P Challenge, Samsung Edge Season 7 and more.

On placements, Mr. Singh said that in addition to the regular recruiters, new recruiters also participated in the recruitment process contributing to a 35 per cent increase in recruitments compared to the previous year.

The Director also informed about the academic cooperation with foreign universities, including Monash University in Australia, for the student exchange programme. The IIM-T, he said, is the fifth IIM to get the AMBA accreditation for its highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education.

A total of 307 candidates, including three DPM candidates, 230 candidates of PGPM, 29 PGPM HR candidates and 45 candidates of PGPBM, received their degrees.