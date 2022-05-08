IIM-Tiruchi conducts 10th annual convocation for PG programmes

The Tenth Annual Convocation of students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), Post-Graduate Program in Human Resources (PGPM HR), Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM), and the Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM) at IIM Tiruchi took place on Sunday.

Awarding the degrees and honouring students chosen for all-round performance awards, Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of BSE Limited, exhorted students to develop attributes of gratitude, responsibility and curiosity to succeed in life. While being ethical and legally correct, and of service to family, the society, and the nation, students need to find innovative solutions and bring changes that align with the reality of today’s world.

Director of IIM Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh, in his report for the academic year 2020-22, listed students’ achievements in the fields of sports, and corporate and B-School competitions like Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, Microsoft PM Engage, Reliance TUP 7.0, Welspun Disruptor, and Bond with Pidilite. On placements, Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh said that in addition to the regular recruiters such as McKinsey, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Avalon Consulting, BNY Mellon, and Deloitte, new recruiters such as Nomura, Samsung, Amazon, Accenture, Wells Fargo, IBM, CRISIL also participated in the recruitment process.

The Director also informed about the academic cooperation with nine foreign universities such as Emlyon Business School in France, ISCTE Business School in Portugal, and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Germany for the student exchange program.

Mr. Jalaj Dani, the Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Tiruchi emphasised on believing in the power of resilience.