IIM-Tiruchi completes schedule for its first long-duration PG certificate programme

12 October 2021 17:08 IST

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has completed the schedule for the first batch of Post Graduate certificate programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM).

The programme designed to help executives align different functional dimensions of HRM to organisational objectives was pursued by 90 students belonging to diverse demographical and professional backgrounds.

The course was structured into three modules focusing on initially building a foundation of SHRM models and frameworks, working on HR functional domain alignment and finally applying them in situations of strategic renewal and international contexts. These modules were followed by three workshops tailor-made to current trends, namely new labour codes, design thinking and a hands-on approach to HR analytics and data visualisation, SHRM Programme Director Upam Pushpak Makhecha said.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director- IIM Tiruchi explained how Strategic Human Resource Management acts as a tool that aligns HR to the grand purpose of an organization. Quoting Maslow, he said the duty of an organisation was to empower one to attain self-actualisation.

Humility was of utmost importance for leadership while climbing up the corporate ladder, Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh told the students. He felicitated merit award winners: Amita Rout, Swaroopa Chandran, and Chakrapani Sharma on the occasion.

The graduating batch reflected on the utility of the long-duration programme saying it helped

them understand the dynamic nature of business and provided context for strategic resource management.

Prashant Gupta, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consulting, also addressed the students.

