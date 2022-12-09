IIM-Tiruchi comes out with Finspire Magazine in collaboration with sister institutions

December 09, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has launched Finspire Magazine that would feature financial articles, case studies, research papers, editorials, and opinion pieces on topics of pertinence authored by students and professors across all collaborating IIMs.

The initiative was conceived and conceptualised by Finvest Club of IIM Tiruchi, in collaboration with the IIMs in Ranchi, Raipur, Udaipur, and Visakhapatnam. The first edition has attempted to provide readers with insights into the real-world scenarios of management decision-making.

The launch of the magazine earlier this month was followed by a panel discussion involving prominent industry Leaders, facilitated by Antique Stock Broking and the Placement Office of IIM-Tiruchi. The panelists, R Janakiraman, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager - Franklin Templeton; Manish Sonthalia, CIO and Executive Director - Motilal Oswal Asset Management; Satish Ramanathan, MD and CIO - JM Financial Asset Management; Ravi Sundar, Advisor, Antique Stock Broking; Varatharajan Sivasankaran, its president, and Anubhav Adlakha, Vice President, spoke about how the equity market had gained strength because of domestic demand rather than foreign investment.

They emphasised the importance of the injection of money in order to kick-start the economy. Director of IIM-Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh said the launch of a collaborative effort across institutes was significant for strengthening interaction with industry professionals.