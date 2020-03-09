IIM Tiruchi celebrates International Women’s Day

09 March 2020 18:18 IST

The Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi treasures what it deems a sense of entitlement in celebrating International Women's Day, by virtue of robust admission of female students.

In the current batch (2019-21), there are as many as 93 female students as against 142 male students. “IIM- Tiruchi has the highest number of female students in the current batch among the other IIMs,” Bhimaraya Metri, Director, said.

Female students are more in number in the 2018-20 batch. Ninety five female students will be graduating this year as against 94 males, something hitherto unheard of in IIMs.

Accordingly, the theme of the International Women's Day celebration by IIM-Tiruchi on Sunday was ‘role of women in making India a five trillion dollar economy’. Citing Indira Nooyi and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Prof. Metri motivated the female students to take up leadership positions in the corporate world.

Addressing the students, Jahanzeb Akhtar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, said large-scale engagement of women in a ‘care economy’ will take India closer to the five trillion dollar mark. She sought a course correction to rectify the drop in female labour force participation and contribution of women to India’s GDP which is at a mere 18 %. Feminine qualities of caring for family and community stands women in good stead to eradicate corruption in the society, Ms. Jahanzeb Akhtar said.

V. S. Elizabeth, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchi, said women ought to be held in high esteem all through the year and not just on the day of celebration. Opportunities must be created for women from all strata of society to contribute to the economy. “It is high time that we start looking at the world through women's eyes”, Prof. Elizabeth emphasised.

Elaborating on the sacrifices of a mother in a family system, K. Natarajan, Station Director, All India Radio, Tiruchi, said infusing strength into the Indian currency and making India self-reliant would become possible by main streaming women in the workforce.