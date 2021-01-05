IIM-Tiruchi celebrates a decade of existence

The Indian Institute of Management -Tiruchi celebrated its 10th foundation day on Monday with M. Damodaran, the first chairman of its Board of Governors, calling upon the institute to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset among students in the dynamic business environment.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony, attended by students and staff on campus in person, Mr. Damodaran also underlined the importance of moving hand-in-hand to overcome obstacles and challenges to make the institute an even bigger success.

Suggesting various initiatives through which IIM-Tiruchi could carve out its own identity, he also dwelt on how it could benefit from the opportunities that the New Education Policy offered.

He commended the rich and vibrant culture of the institute and urged the students to explore ways to maximise their potential.

Jalaj Dani, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-Tiruchi, highlighted milestones achieved by IIM and commended the State and Central governments for their support and guidance.

Godwin Tennyson, Director (i/c) & Dean (Administration), traced the institutes’s journey from a single room at National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi campus to one of the most beautiful campuses in the country.

His welcome address was followed by a video presentation titled ‘The Dream Decade’ depicting the milestones, achievements, and major activities undertaken by the institute over the last 10 years.

Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Dean (Academics), V. Gopal, Chairperson, Make a Difference (MAD) Project Coordination Team, and S. Sivakumar, Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), and others participated.