IIM-Tiruchi celebrates 12th foundation day

January 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) celebrated its twelfth Foundation Day on Wednesday.

K. Vinayagamurthi, Executive Director, CEM Unit Operations Dalmia Cement, emphasized on application of one’s knowledge, the importance of innovation and vision in real-life situations. He urged the students to dream big and work hard with commitment for successful future.

Jalaj Dani, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-T, appreciated the vision and pioneering work of founding members of the institute that helped establish the legacy and called upon the students to be committed to taking the Institute’s legacy ahead.

In his address, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T, highlighted the significance of the foundation and the impact of technology on a managerial career.

The best ‘Make A Difference’ (MAD) projects were awarded to three groups from the PGPM and PGPM-HR batches of 2021-2023. The faculty and staff who have completed a decade of service were felicitated.