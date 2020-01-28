IIM-T alumni plan chapters in Chennai, Bengaluru

The alumni of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) have planned to open Alumni City Chapters in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The modalities were discussed during IIMT Impressions organised by the institute on Sunday, coinciding with the Republic Day celebration. More than 40 alumni from all over the country visited the campus for participating in IIMT Impressions, the annual meet. The meeting was an opportunity for students, faculty and alumni to foster new associations, Director of IIM-Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri said.

The alumni members joined the students in a sapling planting drive on the campus, organised by Elixir, the Social Responsibility Club. Over 500 saplings were planted.