IIM-T welcomes new cohorts

Published - June 25, 2024 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Owning the moment., maintaining a growth mindset, continuous learning and networking are the four pillars of learning, observed Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Bank, while speaking at the inaugural event to welcome new cohorts of Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) here on Monday.

The programme marked the commencement of the 14th batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management, fifth batch of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management - Human Resources, 11th batch of the Doctoral Programme in Management, and the fifth batch of the Executive Doctoral Programme in Management.

Vineet Saraiwala, founder and CEO, Atypical Advantage, a company dedicated to empowering persons with disability, shared his story of professional growth overcoming visual impairment.

Students who made it to the Director’s Merit List were felicitated at the ceremony.

IIM-T director Pawan Kumar Singh spoke.

