IIM-T to host students from Rajasthan in third phase of Yuva Sangam

October 28, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) has been selected as the nodal institution for the third phase of the Yuva Sangam student exchange programme for Tamil Nadu by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

According to an IIM press release, the Yuva Sangam will begin with IIM-T hosting students from Rajasthan. It has been paired with Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota for the duration of the programme. Young participants from various states will embark on 5-7 days journeys to other States, allowing them to better understand the host State’s culture, traditions, and development.

