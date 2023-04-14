IIM-T signs MoU with defence company

April 14, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) and the State-owned defence company, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently to collaborate in areas of mutual interest and expertise in India and abroad.

The MoU, signed by Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T and Biswaranjan Pattanaik, Director, HR, AVNL, in Chennai, will be valid for five years. IIM – T officials P. Saravanan (Dean - Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs) and Senthil (CRO) were also present at the ceremony..

According to an official statement, IIM-T will focus on customised short-term training programmes for AVNL in the areas of business advisory services, strategic IT consulting, programme and project management, capacity building and knowledge management, besides consultancy and advisory services for finance operations.

The institution will also cooperate with AVNL in corporate social responsibility initiatives and grant projects.